Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 64.55M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] jumped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, up 5.46%. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSEAmerican.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Camber Energy, Inc.’s, (NYSE:American) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced that on November 7, 2022 itreceived a letter from the NYSE American (the “Exchange”) advising that the Company’s securities have been selling for a substantial period of time at a low price per share, which the Exchange determined to be a 30 day trading average price of less than $0.20 per share and, as a result, pursuant to Section1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide, theCompany’s continued listing is predicated on demonstratingsustained price improvement or effecting a reverse stock split ofits common stock within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange has determined to be no later than May 7, 2023.

The Company intends to closely monitor the price of its common stock and consider available options if its common stock does not trade at a consistent level likely to result in the Company regaining compliance in a timely manner, including, if necessary, carrying out a reverse stock split (subject to stockholder approval at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting, which we presently anticipate will be held in May 2023, or at an earlier special meeting of stockholders, if required to implement the terms of such reverse stock split).

Camber Energy Inc. stock is now -84.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.13 and lowest of $0.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.98, which means current price is +10.62% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.76M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 27996436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129.09.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -20.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2014, while it was recorded at 0.1346 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5063 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.10% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,895,186, which is approximately 55.633% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,550,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.87 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 34.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 11,473,547 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,170,490 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,737,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,381,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,478 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 668,952 shares during the same period.