Market cap of Alight Inc. [ALIT] reaches 3.80B – now what?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] loss -18.17% on the last trading session, reaching $8.06 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Alight Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Alight, Inc. (“Alight”) (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 20,000,000 shares of Alight’s Class A common stock by certain funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc., Jasmine Ventures Pte. Ltd., certain funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital and Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Ltd. (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”) pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at a public offering price of $7.75 per share. In connection with the offering, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares of Alight’s Class A common stock. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is expected to settle and close on or about November 17, 2022. Alight is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are acting as joint lead book-running managers of, and as representatives of the underwriters for, the offering. Additionally, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, D.A. Davidson & Co. and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers and Blackstone Securities Partners L.P., Needham & Company, Wedbush Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Santander, Loop Capital Markets, Bancroft Capital, Independence Point Securities LLC, Rice Financial Products Company and Stern are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Alight Inc. represents 457.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.80 billion with the latest information. ALIT stock price has been found in the range of $7.99 to $9.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 7559017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.91. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $3,502 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 52,477,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.96 million in ALIT stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $250.21 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 49,568,515 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 18,721,225 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 366,246,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,536,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,422,900 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,239 shares during the same period.