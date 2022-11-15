Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] jumped around 1.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $206.86 at the close of the session, up 0.91%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Visa Canada and RBC announce collaboration to expand flexible financing options in Canada with installment plans.

Eligible RBC credit cardholders will soon have access to Installments enabled by Visa for qualifying purchases at participating merchants.

Today, Visa and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced their new collaboration to provide eligible RBC personal credit cardholders with the convenient option of converting a qualifying purchase into smaller, equal payments made over a defined period of time when shopping at participating merchants across Canada – both in-store and online.

Visa Inc. stock is now -4.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. V Stock saw the intraday high of $209.166 and lowest of $203.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 235.85, which means current price is +18.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, V reached a trading volume of 5791479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $248.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $230 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $282, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock. On April 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 283 to 239.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 34.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.35 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.53, while it was recorded at 202.63 for the last single week of trading, and 205.85 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.27 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.76.

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 16.75%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $324,375 million, or 97.50% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,236,910, which is approximately 0.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 123,015,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.45 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.64 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,477 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 67,829,796 shares. Additionally, 1,504 investors decreased positions by around 56,389,539 shares, while 354 investors held positions by with 1,443,871,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,568,090,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,575,867 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 5,997,549 shares during the same period.