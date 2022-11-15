Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] traded at a low on 11/14/22, posting a -2.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.54. The company report on November 10, 2022 that KDP EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN BOB GAMGORT TO REASSUME CEO ROLE FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF OZAN DOKMECIOGLU.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the resignation of Ozan Dokmecioglu as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the KDP Board of Directors. Bob Gamgort, the Company’s current Executive Chairman and former CEO, was reappointed by the Board to the role of CEO, in addition to continuing as Chairman.

Dokmecioglu agreed to resign due to violations of the Company’s Code of Conduct that were unrelated to strategy, operations or financial reporting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11252680 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.16%.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $52.58 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 854.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 11252680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 32.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.54, while it was recorded at 37.47 for the last single week of trading, and 37.36 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $27,910 million, or 54.40% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,193,943, which is approximately 7.618% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,605,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.87 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 5.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 86,893,380 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 57,716,126 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 619,205,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 763,815,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,195,641 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 8,894,447 shares during the same period.