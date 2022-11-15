HP Inc. [HPQ] fell -19.22% so far this year. What now?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] loss -0.39% or -0.12 points to close at $30.43 with a heavy trading volume of 8177980 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that New Commercial HP Jet Fusion 5400 Series and Metal Jet S100 Solution Accelerate Production Applications.

HP Metal Jet S100 3D Printing Solution.

It opened the trading session at $30.17, the shares rose to $30.91 and dropped to $30.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPQ points out that the company has recorded -18.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.46M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 8177980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $30.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HPQ stock. On July 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 43 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.79, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 33.29 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $24,614 million, or 85.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94,830,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.76 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 28,608,461 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 72,162,703 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 708,100,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 808,871,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,241,048 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 6,301,140 shares during the same period.