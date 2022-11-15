Gordon Haskett slashes price target on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] – find out why.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] traded at a low on 11/14/22, posting a -1.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $73.06. The company report on November 2, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q3 FY23 Results November 16, 2022.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter Fiscal 2023 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter Fiscal 2023 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, November 22, 2022, or at TJX.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6366946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The TJX Companies Inc. stands at 2.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $84.94 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 6366946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $77.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on TJX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.65, while it was recorded at 72.51 for the last single week of trading, and 63.43 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 10.91%.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $78,679 million, or 93.40% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 112,842,503, which is approximately 10.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,731,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.63 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.47 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 767 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 54,809,028 shares. Additionally, 695 investors decreased positions by around 53,921,915 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 968,175,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,076,906,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,923,080 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 12,281,772 shares during the same period.