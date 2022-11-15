Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell -65.70% so far this year. What now?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] closed the trading session at $2.85 on 11/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.5195, while the highest price level was $2.94. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Optimize Production of Biobased Specialty Chemicals.

Strain development program aims to accelerate efforts to create sustainable chemicals.

Lygos, Inc., a vertically integrated provider of sustainable specialty ingredients, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a multi-product research and development collaboration designed to optimize and scale production of sustainable specialty ingredients that can replace toxic petrochemistry, reclaim local manufacturing, and advance industrial bio-innovation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.70 percent and weekly performance of 14.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.02M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 28402193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $7.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.00. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,515 million, or 75.80% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 206,667,116, which is approximately -0.602% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 133,686,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.01 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $252.11 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 178.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 194,359,333 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 91,915,973 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 596,326,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,602,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,797,274 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 20,205,649 shares during the same period.