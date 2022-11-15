Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.80%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Gen Reports 8% Revenue Growth in Q2 FY23 and Confirms Long-Term Target of $3 EPS.

Gen Increases and Accelerates Synergy Targets for Avast Acquisition Closed in September.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) released its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, which ended Sept. 30, 2022. This marks the company’s first earnings since becoming Gen™, a new company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom for people everywhere. Gen unites trusted names in Cyber Safety – Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner.

Over the last 12 months, GEN stock dropped by -11.08%. The one-year Gen Digital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.49. The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.90 billion, with 665.57 million shares outstanding and 609.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, GEN stock reached a trading volume of 6560001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.62, while it was recorded at 22.56 for the last single week of trading, and 24.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gen Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.50%.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,286 million, or 85.20% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,668,428, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,181,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in GEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $590.82 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 9.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gen Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 57,657,569 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 59,001,472 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 424,552,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 541,211,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,602,219 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 7,287,579 shares during the same period.