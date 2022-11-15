Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] moved up 9.60: Why It’s Important

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] gained 9.60% or 0.57 points to close at $6.51 with a heavy trading volume of 10900957 shares. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 A.M. U.S. ET on November 23, 2022.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

It opened the trading session at $5.99, the shares rose to $6.69 and dropped to $5.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YMM points out that the company has recorded 2.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 10900957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

Trading performance analysis for YMM stock

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.01. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

54 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 37,469,005 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 25,970,943 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 330,194,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,634,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,834,718 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 10,742,698 shares during the same period.