Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] closed the trading session at $1.26 on 11/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.25, while the highest price level was $1.87. The company report on November 4, 2022 that National Kidney Foundation and Ardelyx, Inc. Survey Finds Dialysis Patients Struggle to Maintain Serum Phosphorus Levels.

Majority of survey respondents call for new treatments to help manage phosphorus levels.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX) in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), today announced results from a survey of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis conducted to better understand patients’ experience managing serum phosphorus levels. The survey found that more than 80% of respondents struggle to manage their serum phosphorus levels, with more than 90% citing a need for new treatment options.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.55 percent and weekly performance of -10.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 95.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 33857952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3526, while it was recorded at 1.2620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9408 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84 million, or 29.00% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 14,858,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,253,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.4 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.24 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 9.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 41,648,284 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 14,671,016 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,410,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,729,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,945,642 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,007,597 shares during the same period.