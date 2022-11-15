EQT Corporation [EQT] gain 94.27% so far this year. What now?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.10%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that EQT Awarded Gold Standard Rating by United Nations’ Oil & Gas Methane Partnership.

Recognized for Leading Methane Reductions Program and Setting Ambitious Emissions Reduction Targets .

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced that the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) awarded the Company a “Gold Standard” rating, the highest reporting level under the initiative, in recognition of EQT’s ambitious methane emissions reduction targets and advanced commitment to accurately measuring, reporting and reducing its company-specific and site level methane emissions.

Over the last 12 months, EQT stock rose by 98.36%. The one-year EQT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.88. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.65 billion, with 369.99 million shares outstanding and 365.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, EQT stock reached a trading volume of 6738938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $62.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $50 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $74, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.98, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 38.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,158 million, or 99.80% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,624,743, which is approximately -25.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,038,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $936.26 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -6.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 57,825,197 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 51,865,077 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 248,061,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,751,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,512,903 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,585,840 shares during the same period.