Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is -26.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] loss -6.00% on the last trading session, reaching $57.96 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Dominion Energy Promotes Ridge to Chief Financial Officer, Announces Departure Of Current CFO Chapman.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced the promotion of Steven D. Ridge to senior vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding James R. Chapman, who will be leaving the company for a senior finance role outside the utility industry after a transition period. Ridge will assume his new role – in which he will be responsible for corporate and financial planning, investor relations, tax, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, and asset management – effective later this month.

Said Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, D reached a trading volume of 15934661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $75.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $94 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. On November 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for D shares from 83 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.05 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.87, while it was recorded at 61.01 for the last single week of trading, and 79.03 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $34,308 million, or 71.40% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,953,046, which is approximately 3.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,954,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.76 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

719 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 35,036,864 shares. Additionally, 625 investors decreased positions by around 26,928,542 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 529,965,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 591,930,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,300,375 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,783,417 shares during the same period.