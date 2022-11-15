Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] fell -45.89% so far this year. What now?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: DWAC] gained 10.92% or 2.74 points to close at $27.83 with a heavy trading volume of 8304932 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Digital World Acquisition Corp. Further Reminds Stockholders to Vote Ahead of the November 22, 2022 Special Meeting.

Urges All Stockholders to Promptly Vote FOR the Extension Amendment that Will Provide the Company.

Additional Time to Complete a Business Combination – EVERY VOTE COUNTS!.

It opened the trading session at $25.89, the shares rose to $28.85 and dropped to $25.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DWAC points out that the company has recorded -39.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, DWAC reached to a volume of 8304932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp. is set at 2.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for DWAC stock

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, DWAC shares gained by 59.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.30, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading, and 41.31 for the last 200 days.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]

There are presently around $73 million, or 7.30% of DWAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DWAC stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 968,575, which is approximately 59.072% of the company’s market cap and around 3.78% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 554,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.42 million in DWAC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $7.53 million in DWAC stock with ownership of nearly -12.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:DWAC] by around 795,555 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 311,474 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 1,500,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,607,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DWAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,034 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 136,437 shares during the same period.