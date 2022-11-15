Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] moved up 3.81: Why It’s Important

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] traded at a high on 11/11/22, posting a 3.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.02. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Comcast Appoints Michael Slovin Vice President and General Manager of Comcast Smart Solutions.

Industry veteran will lead Comcast’s newest business offering, looking to bridge the gap between technology and enablement for communities of all kinds.

Comcast has named Michael Slovin as Vice President and General Manager of Comcast Smart Solutions. In this new role, he will oversee integration of Comcast’s advanced connectivity options with industry-leading smart technology partners to enable the delivery of world-class smart technology solutions to clients. Slovin will remain based in the company’s Philadelphia corporate headquarters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24479641 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comcast Corporation stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $141.68 billion, with 4.38 billion shares outstanding and 4.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.56M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 24479641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $42.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $60 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 48 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.83, while it was recorded at 32.34 for the last single week of trading, and 40.30 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 9.02%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $126,364 million, or 87.10% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,080,815, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,503,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.9 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.05 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,027 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 161,398,308 shares. Additionally, 1,131 investors decreased positions by around 186,400,623 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 3,366,599,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,714,398,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,654,781 shares, while 231 institutional investors sold positions of 28,671,631 shares during the same period.