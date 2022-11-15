Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently 2.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 2.29% on the last trading session, reaching $3.58 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Full-Year Production and Cost Guidance Reaffirmed.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported third quarter 2022 financial results, including revenue of $183 million and cash flow from operating activities of $(19) million. The Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $57 million, or $0.21 per share, which included a $24 million lower of cost or market (“LCM”) adjustment at Rochester primarily due to lower silver prices. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $18 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $(1) million and net loss from continuing operations of $45 million, or $0.16 per share.

Coeur Mining Inc. represents 278.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.11 billion with the latest information. CDE stock price has been found in the range of $3.43 to $3.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 6886685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.60. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $653 million, or 73.40% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,014,573, which is approximately -3.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.66 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.61 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 3.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 16,174,870 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 20,460,660 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 145,651,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,286,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,002,863 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,272,876 shares during the same period.