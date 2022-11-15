Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is -85.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] traded at a high on 11/14/22, posting a 32.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Clovis Oncology Presents Data from TRITON3 Phase 3 Trial of Rubraca® (rucaparib) at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced the presentation of data from the TRITON3 Phase 3 trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with BRCA or ATM mutations. The presentation titled, “TRITON3: A Phase 3 Study of Rucaparib vs. Physician’s Choice of Therapy in mCRPC Associated with Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD)” is being presented by Alan H. Bryce, MD, chair of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Mayo Clinic and co-principal investigator of the TRITON3 trial during the session titled, “Novel Clinical Trial Updates” at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Scientific Retreat.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21416777 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clovis Oncology Inc. stands at 25.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.70%.

The market cap for CLVS stock reached $51.99 million, with 144.62 million shares outstanding and 142.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 21416777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

How has CLVS stock performed recently?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.72. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -64.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.04 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0666, while it was recorded at 0.4408 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4850 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.09 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.82.

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

There are presently around $14 million, or 30.20% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,206,509, which is approximately -9.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, holding 4,473,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly -14.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 3,813,210 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 13,082,603 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 18,925,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,821,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,675,560 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,977,731 shares during the same period.