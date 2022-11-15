Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] price plunged by -3.27 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Clover Health Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Third quarter Insurance MCR of 86.3% and year-to-date Insurance MCR of 91.7% demonstrate positive momentum.

The Company updates 2022 full year guidance to include improved 2022 Insurance MCR range of 93% to 94%.

A sum of 6175424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.61M shares. Clover Health Investments Corp. shares reached a high of $1.54 and dropped to a low of $1.47 until finishing in the latest session at $1.48.

The one-year CLOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.7. The average equity rating for CLOV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CLOV stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLOV shares from 9 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

CLOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7878, while it was recorded at 1.3860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5141 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clover Health Investments Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.11. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.05.

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CLOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 19.10%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $182 million, or 32.40% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,910,067, which is approximately -3.692% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,887,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.31 million in CLOV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.77 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 311.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 15,765,184 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 9,076,140 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 98,263,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,104,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,600,501 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,201,977 shares during the same period.