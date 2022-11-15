Canaccord Genuity lifts Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: THTX] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.89 at the close of the session, down -2.58%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Theratechnologies Reports Data Showing High Expression of Sortilin (SORT1) in Multiple Solid Tumors from Tissue Microarrays.

Poster for presentation at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on molecular targets and cancer therapeutics enhances understanding of SORT1 expression in healthy and tumor tissues.

Extensive dataset underscores potential of SORT1 as a new anticancer therapeutic target.

Theratechnologies Inc. stock is now -37.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. THTX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.93 and lowest of $1.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.65, which means current price is +8.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 113.62K shares, THTX reached a trading volume of 7518948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Theratechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theratechnologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for THTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68.

How has THTX stock performed recently?

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, THTX shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0815, while it was recorded at 1.9060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3716 for the last 200 days.

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.54 and a Gross Margin at +61.49. Theratechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.14.

Insider trade positions for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]

There are presently around $41 million, or 26.79% of THTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THTX stocks are: SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,007,714, which is approximately 2.369% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,633,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.43 million in THTX stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.51 million in THTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theratechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:THTX] by around 534,940 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 106,966 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 21,284,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,926,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,044 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,511 shares during the same period.