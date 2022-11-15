BofA Securities slashes price target on Amcor plc [AMCR] – find out why.

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.08%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Amcor investment in PulPac fiber technology to accelerate global deployment of innovative paper packaging.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced its investment of US$3 million in PulPac, a Swedish company providing disruptive manufacturing technology for low-cost, high-performance fiber-based packaging. Amcor is one of several strategic investors in a cross-industry alliance aimed at driving the deployment of PulPac’s technology globally.

PulPac is a pioneering, innovation-led company focused on developing its dry-molded fiber technology for use as a viable, sustainable option for the packaging industry. This solution uses raw materials readily found globally, manufactured using an innovative process that requires significantly less resources, which reduces CO2 emissions by 80%, compared to existing processes. This cross-industry investment will support PulPac’s global commercialization ambitions, enabling the company to deploy its solutions across markets and provide the potential for applications in Amcor’s own product ranges.

Over the last 12 months, AMCR stock dropped by -4.77%. The one-year Amcor plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.92. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.53 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, AMCR stock reached a trading volume of 8852900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 292.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 11.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 2.69%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,583 million, or 48.70% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 121,269,740, which is approximately 7.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,990,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $662.51 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

309 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 67,643,884 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 31,996,663 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 628,360,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 728,000,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,396,627 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,765,269 shares during the same period.