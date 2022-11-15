Barclays slashes price target on Medtronic plc [MDT] – find out why.

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.09%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Podcast: Medtronic Pelvic Health Leader Sahney Keeps Looking To Improve People’s Lives Through Innovation.

Medtronic

In this episode, Mira Sahney, president of the Pelvic Health business at Medtronic, explains how incontinence is a debilitating condition that needs more attention and treatment. The company’s implantable sacral neuromodulation therapy system, InterStim, gives people more control over their condition, enabling them to engage in regular daily activities. Sahney discusses this and the ongoing testing of an implantable tibial neuromodulation device that could strengthen bladder control. Sahney also shares details on her engineering career, which has led her to start two medtech companies. She also recently received the Ferolyn Powell Leadership Award from Medtech Women.

Over the last 12 months, MDT stock dropped by -30.52%. The one-year Medtronic plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.09. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.93 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, MDT stock reached a trading volume of 6761859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $105.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on MDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 47.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.72, while it was recorded at 81.55 for the last single week of trading, and 95.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.55 and a Gross Margin at +62.88. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MDT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 12.66%.

Medtronic plc [MDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $90,573 million, or 83.00% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,861,994, which is approximately 0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,998,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.62 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.81 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly -0.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 999 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 64,118,721 shares. Additionally, 891 investors decreased positions by around 44,561,630 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 983,875,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,092,555,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,041,134 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 6,221,148 shares during the same period.