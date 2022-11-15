B. Riley Securities slashes price target on PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] – find out why.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] price surged by 26.07 percent to reach at $1.46. The company report on November 14, 2022 that PDS Biotech Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Announced preliminary PDS0101 efficacy and safety data for Phase 2 clinical studies led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (IMMUNOCERV) and The National Cancer Institute at SITC 2022.

Announced successful end-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA for VERSATILE-002, allowing preparation for a registrational trial .

A sum of 17599759 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 238.13K shares. PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares reached a high of $7.45 and dropped to a low of $6.37 until finishing in the latest session at $7.06.

The one-year PDSB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.85. The average equity rating for PDSB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDSB shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

PDSB Stock Performance Analysis:

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.96. With this latest performance, PDSB shares gained by 76.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.66 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDS Biotechnology Corporation Fundamentals:

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 19.40% of PDSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDSB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,148,078, which is approximately 4.954% of the company’s market cap and around 14.26% of the total institutional ownership; LPL FINANCIAL LLC, holding 493,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 million in PDSB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.32 million in PDSB stock with ownership of nearly -0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ:PDSB] by around 662,021 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 972,860 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,464,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,099,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDSB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,886 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 454,161 shares during the same period.