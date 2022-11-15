Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is -31.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] slipped around -2.92 points on Monday, while shares priced at $107.61 at the close of the session, down -2.64%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Applied Materials Joins Semiconductor Climate Consortium as a Founding Member.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

As a Founding Member of the new Semiconductor Climate Consortium, Applied Materials is excited to work collaboratively with our industry peers to enable technologies that accelerate efforts towards a 1.5°C pathway. Together, we can solve for environmental challenges which cannot be addressed by one company alone.

“Climate change is the most critical challenge of our time. We need all hands on-deck, and that’s why Applied Materials is excited to be a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium,” said Applied’s Director of ESG Chris Librie.

Applied Materials Inc. stock is now -31.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $110.23 and lowest of $107.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 167.06, which means current price is +51.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 7711993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $107.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $125, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On August 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMAT shares from 160 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.23. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 43.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.62, while it was recorded at 102.95 for the last single week of trading, and 107.01 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.22 and a Gross Margin at +47.23. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 41.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.52. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.39%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $71,371 million, or 79.70% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,990,289, which is approximately -0.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,390,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.47 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.19 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 734 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 38,694,398 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 36,961,798 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 587,581,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,237,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,349,815 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 4,964,130 shares during the same period.