Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.16%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Antero Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock rose by 87.54%. The one-year Antero Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.37. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.95 billion, with 305.34 million shares outstanding and 263.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 6957312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $49.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $50, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 21 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.39, while it was recorded at 37.07 for the last single week of trading, and 33.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,475 million, or 83.70% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 45,737,900, which is approximately 2.983% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,099,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $978.84 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $447.76 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -4.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 28,311,638 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 41,212,172 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 165,111,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,635,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,406,153 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,542,803 shares during the same period.