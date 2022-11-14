why XPeng Inc. [XPEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.02

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] jumped around 1.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.49 at the close of the session, up 20.60%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that XPENG to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

– Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 30, 2022 -.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

XPeng Inc. stock is now -83.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPEV Stock saw the intraday high of $8.595 and lowest of $7.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.45, which means current price is +37.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.17M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 63187809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $25.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $30 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on XPEV stock. On July 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XPEV shares from 64.60 to 36.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 23.15 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -8.73%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $1,773 million, or 34.30% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,319,560, which is approximately 5.459% of the company’s market cap and around 1.01% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,340,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.2 million in XPEV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $112.23 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly -38.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 20,634,620 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 39,415,462 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 148,814,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,864,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,578,551 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,032,115 shares during the same period.