why Toast Inc. [TOST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.17

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.48 at the close of the session, up 2.40%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Toast Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Exceeded $100B in annualized run-rate GPV for the first quarter everThird quarter subscription revenue grew 96% year-over-yearAnnualized recurring run-rate (ARR) as of September 30, 2022 grew 60% year-over-year.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Toast Inc. stock is now -41.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOST Stock saw the intraday high of $21.795 and lowest of $19.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.00, which means current price is +71.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 21973127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc. [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 15.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.19, while it was recorded at 19.20 for the last single week of trading, and 18.26 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $5,035 million, or 75.00% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,755,189, which is approximately 0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,180,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $454.25 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $323.33 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 18.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 86,682,565 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 22,531,287 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 136,653,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,867,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,595,313 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 12,006,881 shares during the same period.