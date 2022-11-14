why Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.68

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] price surged by 12.84 percent to reach at $6.54. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Coinbase to Participate in the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit.

Remote-First-Company — Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

The one-year COIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.5. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $82.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 7.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.89.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.74, while it was recorded at 52.43 for the last single week of trading, and 102.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,070 million, or 58.00% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,676,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.45 million in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $443.43 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly -13.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

306 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 31,845,072 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 12,929,940 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 60,855,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,630,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,286,418 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 4,649,228 shares during the same period.