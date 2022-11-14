Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Stock trading around $47.55 per share: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.73%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings on Jan. 13, 2023.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has updated the date it will report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results to Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock dropped by -6.01%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.99. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $182.71 billion, with 3.81 billion shares outstanding and 3.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.90M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 18039846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $53.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 95.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.83, while it was recorded at 47.14 for the last single week of trading, and 45.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.99. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 6.67%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $131,364 million, or 73.70% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 322,901,332, which is approximately 0.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,334,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.66 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.53 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 894 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 167,672,513 shares. Additionally, 939 investors decreased positions by around 132,217,505 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 2,462,768,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,762,658,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,792,115 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 8,572,181 shares during the same period.