Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] price surged by 5.89 percent to reach at $1.94. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Rivian Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET today, November 9. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fkjpvhbg and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.

A sum of 21016751 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.29M shares. Rivian Automotive Inc. shares reached a high of $34.98 and dropped to a low of $31.92 until finishing in the latest session at $34.90.

The one-year RIVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.11. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $47.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $75 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.34.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.10. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.89, while it was recorded at 31.82 for the last single week of trading, and 37.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7672.73 and a Gross Margin at -1203.64. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8523.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.86.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,973 million, or 64.00% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 141,564,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.94 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.57 billion in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 44.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 64,016,355 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 66,316,975 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 441,965,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,298,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,319,447 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 8,873,225 shares during the same period.