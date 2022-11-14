Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.84%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Paysafe Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Reaffirms and Tightens Full Year Outlook; Announces Planned Reverse Stock Split.

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights(Metrics compared to third quarter of 2021).

Over the last 12 months, PSFE stock dropped by -65.33%. The one-year Paysafe Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.58. The average equity rating for PSFE stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $967.20 million, with 724.69 million shares outstanding and 549.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, PSFE stock reached a trading volume of 13518628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $2.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $4 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $2, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 0.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PSFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.84. With this latest performance, PSFE shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4864, while it was recorded at 1.2960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3751 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paysafe Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paysafe Limited [PSFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Paysafe Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.54.

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $511 million, or 65.30% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 130,976,349, which is approximately 5.86% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.84 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $73.5 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 35,067,984 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 21,107,510 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 291,528,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,703,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,057,657 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,931,155 shares during the same period.