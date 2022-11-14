Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.33%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Zaid Kahn from Microsoft joins the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC) Board.

Over the last 12 months, F stock dropped by -25.83%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.89. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.01 billion, with 4.02 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 66.98M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 60047566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 69.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.33. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 13.88 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,486 million, or 53.70% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,862,037, which is approximately 0.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 268,107,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.45 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -3.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

935 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 180,102,851 shares. Additionally, 611 investors decreased positions by around 149,497,656 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 1,772,868,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,102,469,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,980,036 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 19,566,502 shares during the same period.