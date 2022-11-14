Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] traded at a high on 11/11/22, posting a 10.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.51. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Elanco Animal Health Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13187952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stands at 8.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.49%.

The market cap for ELAN stock reached $5.81 billion, with 488.40 million shares outstanding and 473.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 13187952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $28 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ELAN stock performed recently?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.63 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.34 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $6,348 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 53,001,340, which is approximately 7.713% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,476,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.85 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $412.75 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 32,506,754 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 50,578,660 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 386,816,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,902,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,773,083 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 7,530,427 shares during the same period.