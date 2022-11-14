Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Is Currently 8.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] traded at a high on 11/11/22, posting a 8.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.38. The company report on November 11, 2022 that MARYLAND GOVERNOR-ELECT WES MOORE STEPS DOWN FROM UNDER ARMOUR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that Wes Moore has stepped down from its Board of Directors effective immediately due to his election as governor of the state of Maryland.

“On behalf of the entire team, I’d like to congratulate Wes, and thank him for his dynamic leadership as well as the significant contributions he made as a member of Under Armour’s board of directors,” said Kevin Plank, Executive Chair and Brand Chief. “We wish him well as he embarks on this next chapter as the leader of the great state of Maryland.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13560797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 6.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.89%.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $3.66 billion, with 454.32 million shares outstanding and 381.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 13560797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. On August 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.15. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.53 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 4.38%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,462 million, or 83.70% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,389,362, which is approximately 44.907% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,023,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.3 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $134.16 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -23.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 39,190,031 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 53,683,420 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 62,982,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,855,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,662,905 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 17,319,232 shares during the same period.