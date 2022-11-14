The Gap Inc. [GPS] Is Currently 6.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] jumped around 0.75 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.28 at the close of the session, up 6.50%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Delta Children Partners with Gap to Launch a New Category of Baby & Kids’ Products for the Next Generation.

Available from today, the line includes optimistic colors, upscale designs and modern touches on timeless styles.

Big news for parents everywhere! Today, Delta Children announced the launch of the first-ever babyGap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear collection in the U.S., in a deal facilitated by Gap’s licensing agency, IMG. The new line, which is available now on gap.com, deltachildren.com and amazon.com, includes cribs and crib mattresses with accompanying crib bedding, as well as recliners, strollers, bassinets and swaddles, with more categories coming soon. Delivering Gap’s signature modern American style, this partnership provides timeless products for all stages of our customers’ lives.

The Gap Inc. stock is now -30.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPS Stock saw the intraday high of $12.50 and lowest of $11.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.65, which means current price is +57.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 12336633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $9.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on GPS stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPS shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.84. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.40 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 11.41 for the last single week of trading, and 11.51 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +39.90. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -9.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $2,655 million, or 62.20% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,268,126, which is approximately -0.882% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,777,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.99 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $247.42 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 8.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 37,030,175 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 40,042,547 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 139,107,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,179,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,376,580 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,362,194 shares during the same period.