Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $74.86 billion, down -44.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] price surged by 2.75 percent to reach at $5.25. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

A sum of 113963143 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 72.85M shares. Tesla Inc. shares reached a high of $196.52 and dropped to a low of $182.59 until finishing in the latest session at $195.97.

The one-year TSLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.11. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $268.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $360 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83.33 to $85, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on TSLA stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 340 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 13.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.09, while it was recorded at 190.53 for the last single week of trading, and 272.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 48.09%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $268,765 million, or 44.10% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 204,718,584, which is approximately 4.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 166,106,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.55 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.69 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -1.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,481 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 116,928,681 shares. Additionally, 991 investors decreased positions by around 51,946,613 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 1,202,586,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,371,461,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,321,209 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 5,393,604 shares during the same period.