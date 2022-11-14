Robert W. Baird slashes price target on BlackBerry Limited [BB] – find out why.

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.14 during the day while it closed the day at $4.97. The company report on November 8, 2022 that BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2022:.

RBC Capital Markets TIMT Conference Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:25am ETMattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry’s IoT business unit and Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations, will be in discussion with Paul Treiber, RBC Capital Markets.A live audio stream and replay of this event will be available to the general public. Investors can register here or on the BlackBerry.com/Investors webpage.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 12.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -27.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.75% and lost -46.84% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.84 billion, with 577.31 million shares outstanding and 568.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 29485762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 18.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,019 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,936,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.54 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $112.65 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 73.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 27,815,262 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 33,651,778 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 143,600,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,067,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,939,841 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,811,032 shares during the same period.