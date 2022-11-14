Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell -52.91% so far this year. What now?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.838 during the day while it closed the day at $5.51. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Polestar reports results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, today reports its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Investor Update, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are available on the Polestar investor relations website and will be filed with the SEC.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock has also gained 20.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSNY stock has declined by -44.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.42% and lost -52.91% year-on date.

The market cap for PSNY stock reached $9.62 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 111.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, PSNY reached a trading volume of 16008757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

PSNY stock trade performance evaluation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.57. With this latest performance, PSNY shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $134 million, or 5.70% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB with ownership of 4,400,440, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 76.23% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,349,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.97 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $17.57 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 11,196,877 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 9,036,661 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,143,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,376,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,712,862 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,563,665 shares during the same period.