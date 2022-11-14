Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Revenue clocked in at $2.77 billion, down -33.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] closed the trading session at $24.20 on 11/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.87, while the highest price level was $24.33. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 revenue grew 8% year over year to $685 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.43 percent and weekly performance of 8.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.35M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 13997327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $27.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $35, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on PINS stock. On June 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 35 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.50.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.50, while it was recorded at 22.77 for the last single week of trading, and 22.59 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -2.70%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,394 million, or 87.50% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,264,299, which is approximately 2.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 32,826,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $794.41 million in PINS stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $720.0 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 60.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

285 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 81,222,327 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 66,748,605 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 322,857,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 470,828,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,779,482 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 10,250,976 shares during the same period.