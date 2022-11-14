Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain 7.54% so far this year. What now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] closed the trading session at $11.56 on 11/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.08, while the highest price level was $11.70. The company report on July 15, 2022 that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.54 percent and weekly performance of -8.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.79M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 49206687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $16.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.42, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.62 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.80 and a Gross Margin at +45.96. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,895 million, or 22.60% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 210,558,037, which is approximately 8.403% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 61,626,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $712.4 million in PBR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $586.21 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 10.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 92,467,286 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 99,647,776 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 577,343,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,458,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,940,077 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,022,169 shares during the same period.