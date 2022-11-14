Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] is -81.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] price surged by 17.44 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Party City Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Business Outlook.

Total Net Sales of $502.2 million down 1.6% versus last year; Comparable Sales decreased 3.2% versus prior year and increased 11.2% versus 2019.

October Retail sales of $390.5 million; Comparable Sales approximately flat versus 2021.

A sum of 13669177 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.51M shares. Party City Holdco Inc. shares reached a high of $1.04 and dropped to a low of $0.90 until finishing in the latest session at $1.01.

The one-year PRTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.5. The average equity rating for PRTY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

PRTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.21. With this latest performance, PRTY shares dropped by -22.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6892, while it was recorded at 1.0140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3345 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Party City Holdco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.46 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PRTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 12.58%.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 70.50% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 19,557,248, which is approximately 8.341% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,296,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.37 million in PRTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.62 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly -12.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Party City Holdco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 13,960,735 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 20,382,064 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,313,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,656,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,951,429 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 8,970,391 shares during the same period.