Paramount Global [PARA] Is Currently 13.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.81%. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Paramount Global’s Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra to Participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a fireside chat during the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 9:25 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount’s Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.

Over the last 12 months, PARA stock dropped by -47.16%. The one-year Paramount Global stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.61. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.87 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.03M shares, PARA stock reached a trading volume of 29918519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $20.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $40 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.81. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.74, while it was recorded at 16.77 for the last single week of trading, and 27.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -11.55%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,054 million, or 79.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 78,421,645, which is approximately 13.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,300,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $844.96 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

387 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 40,448,473 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 36,534,362 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 404,332,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,314,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,983,277 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 4,999,764 shares during the same period.