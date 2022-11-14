Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Is Currently 10.08 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a high on 11/11/22, posting a 10.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.41. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Palantir Continues Expansion in Australia with WesTrac Partnership.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir, NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and WesTrac, a leading provider of heavy mobile equipment and aftermarket services to the Australian mining and construction sectors, today announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across WesTrac’s servicing and rebuild operations centres in Perth, Western Australia.

The agreement further expands Palantir’s work in the Australian industrial sector, adding to its long-term flagship partnership with Rio Tinto. Palantir’s Foundry operating system, designed to leverage data for better decision-making across organisations of all sizes, will be used to drive digital transformation and help improve performance at WesTrac workshops, including by reducing work order delays and increasing work order velocity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 55256424 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 9.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.40%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $15.89 billion, with 2.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.85M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 55256424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 80.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 27.40%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $5,511 million, or 33.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,406,670, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,443,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $769.04 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $287.77 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 98,822,435 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 47,274,011 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 509,151,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 655,248,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,236,143 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 15,519,551 shares during the same period.