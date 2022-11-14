Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell -85.76% so far this year. What now?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] price surged by 8.90 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Opendoor Announces Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results.

“Navigating a once-in-forty-years market transition has required us to operate with urgency and discipline to manage risk and overall inventory health. In the third quarter, we accelerated the resale velocity of our existing inventory and have significantly increased spreads on new acquisitions. These actions ensure we are prioritizing sell-through to improve the health of our inventory on a resale basis, and that our post Q2 acquisition cohorts are positioned to perform inline with our contribution margin targets. Importantly, we are well-capitalized with the balance sheet to weather this rapid market transition and emerge even stronger,” said Eric Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Opendoor.

A sum of 40823781 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.54M shares. Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.19 and dropped to a low of $1.85 until finishing in the latest session at $2.08.

The one-year OPEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.12. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $4.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -23.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 1.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.03 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.33.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

OPEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $941 million, or 71.20% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,261,389, which is approximately 39.19% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 52,493,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.19 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $63.5 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 22.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 122,593,418 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 88,732,867 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 241,110,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,436,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,024,925 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 9,462,701 shares during the same period.