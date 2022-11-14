Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Stock trading around $74.33 per share: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] gained 5.46% on the last trading session, reaching $74.33 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Occidental Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Results.

The company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170398/f410bb9e66. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation represents 922.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.06 billion with the latest information. OXY stock price has been found in the range of $71.05 to $74.715.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.10M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 20643923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $75.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $65 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.40, while it was recorded at 72.71 for the last single week of trading, and 60.62 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 37.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $55,090 million, or 85.10% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 158,549,729, which is approximately 16.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 94,978,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.06 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.99 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -20.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 50,920,156 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 97,328,892 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 592,904,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 741,153,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,858,272 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 9,464,339 shares during the same period.