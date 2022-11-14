Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Stock trading around $17.86 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] surged by $0.77 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.31 during the day while it closed the day at $17.86. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock has also gained 5.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCLH stock has inclined by 26.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.11% and lost -13.89% year-on date.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $7.20 billion, with 420.80 million shares outstanding and 419.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.79M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 21113744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 37.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 16.94 for the last single week of trading, and 16.03 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,384 million, or 59.60% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,851,028, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 33,884,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $605.18 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $416.07 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 5.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 38,268,965 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 20,866,731 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 186,339,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,474,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,251,884 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,348,626 shares during the same period.