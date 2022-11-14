Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell -46.89% so far this year. What now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] closed the trading session at $12.55 on 11/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.10, while the highest price level was $12.72. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 Per Share.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock to be paid on January 12, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 8, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.89 percent and weekly performance of 11.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.06M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 17455585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $16.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $24 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.72.

MPW stock trade performance evaluation

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.46. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.05, while it was recorded at 11.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 9.10%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,067 million, or 83.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,898,838, which is approximately -0.17% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,797,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $926.16 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $445.53 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -1.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 39,811,804 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 29,729,979 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 413,901,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,443,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,481,047 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,201,957 shares during the same period.