Market cap of Nikola Corporation [NKLA] reaches 1.31B – now what?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.97 at the close of the session, up 8.39%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that NIKOLA AND CHARGEPOINT PARTNER TO ACCELERATE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a partnership to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for fleets across the U.S. The collaboration will enable Nikola and the Nikola Sales and Service Dealer Network to resell ChargePoint’s comprehensive portfolio of charging infrastructure and software solutions to its fleet customers, ensuring a solid technology interface and integrated sales approach between the two companies.

“By having complete access to the entire ChargePoint product line to support all aspects of the Nikola business model, our Sales and Service Dealer Network will be able to reduce the time required to design, procure and construct both small- and large-scale charging infrastructure projects for our customers,” said Nikola President, Commercial Pablo Koziner. “This partnership enhances our ability to provide a customer-focused charging solution at the right time, at the right place and for the right price.”.

Nikola Corporation stock is now -69.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKLA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.80, which means current price is +17.86% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.23M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 12776230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 19 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $375 million, or 27.10% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,718,823, which is approximately 19.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,907,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.19 million in NKLA stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $50.6 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 9.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 19,184,145 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 8,420,889 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 98,802,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,407,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,430,767 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,515,334 shares during the same period.