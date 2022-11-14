Market cap of Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] reaches 10.28B – now what?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] gained 10.11% or 0.27 points to close at $2.94 with a heavy trading volume of 43254702 shares. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Grab to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 16, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 results at:.

It opened the trading session at $2.73, the shares rose to $3.05 and dropped to $2.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRAB points out that the company has recorded 4.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.98M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 43254702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $3 to $3.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for GRAB stock

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 19.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $5,242 million, or 48.70% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.92% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 331,940,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $975.9 million in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $452.59 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 42.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 184,387,223 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 52,379,097 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 1,546,338,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,783,104,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,598,078 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 33,603,892 shares during the same period.