Market cap of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] reaches 168.77B – now what?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] traded at a low on 11/11/22, posting a -4.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.96. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Health Canada Approves Camzyos™ (mavacamten capsules) for the Treatment of Adults with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.

CAMZYOSTM is the only Health Canada approved reversible cardiac myosin inhibitor indicated for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy of New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II-III in adults.

Today, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) announced Health Canada’s approval of CAMZYOSTM (mavacamten capsules) for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) of New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II-III in adult patients.i Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a chronic disease where the heart’s walls become thickened, making it harder for the heart to pump blood. CAMZYOSTM is the first Canadian-approved allosteric and selective cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of oHCM. i.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18314453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $168.77 billion, with 2.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 18314453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $81.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $82 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BMY stock performed recently?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.48, while it was recorded at 78.86 for the last single week of trading, and 72.99 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.40%.

Insider trade positions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $125,803 million, or 80.20% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 196,828,094, which is approximately -0.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 170,645,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.96 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $7.43 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,114 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 111,775,260 shares. Additionally, 1,170 investors decreased positions by around 72,326,056 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 1,472,074,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,656,175,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,747,528 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 7,602,563 shares during the same period.