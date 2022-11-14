Market cap of Alcoa Corporation [AA] reaches 7.76B – now what?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $47.66 on 11/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.04, while the highest price level was $50.7599. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to participate in Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced today that William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference in New York beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The question-and-answer session will follow introductory comments by Mr. Oplinger regarding the Company’s positioning and outlook in the current market environment and factors potentially impacting the present quarter’s results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.01 percent and weekly performance of 12.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, AA reached to a volume of 18057737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $46.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $66, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.23, while it was recorded at 43.38 for the last single week of trading, and 58.20 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,898 million, or 87.00% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,327,848, which is approximately 11.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,150,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $865.05 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $373.75 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 16.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 17,999,277 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 27,296,854 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 99,447,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,743,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,843,054 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 10,759,103 shares during the same period.