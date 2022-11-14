Market Analysts see Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] falling to $7. Time to buy?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] jumped around 0.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.77 at the close of the session, up 14.26%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that HanesBrands Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results.

Net sales decrease 7% on a reported basis to $1.67 billion; net sales decrease 3% versus prior year in constant currency.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.23; adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.29.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock is now -53.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.85 and lowest of $6.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.13, which means current price is +21.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 16861067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.48. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.49 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.01. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $2,286 million, or 88.10% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,223,804, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,856,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.06 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $157.6 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 54.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 30,727,110 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 51,408,782 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 212,049,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,185,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,562,356 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 11,784,716 shares during the same period.